Headmaster instigated schoolgirls to file ‘sexual harassment’ complaint against teacher: police

An enquiry by police officers into a complaint made by two schoolgirls of sexual harassment by a male teacher, based on which two women teachers were also booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has revealed that the complaint was without substance.

The detailed investigation done by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai) R. Ponni and Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad revealed that the school headmaster had instigated the girls to give a false complaint to settle personal scores with the teachers, a statement said.

The headmaster had made a call to 1098 (Childline) on August 6 enquiring about written complaints from the girls about sexual harassment against the physical education teacher dropped in the school complaint box.

Subsequently, Child Welfare Committee members inquired into the incident and lodged a complaint with Oomachikulam All Women Police and a first information report was registered against the male teacher and two female teachers.

Later, one of the accused female teachers informed Inspector General of Police Asra Garg of the false complaint lodged against them due to personal enmity between the teachers.

When the senior police officers enquired into the case, the children told them that they wrote the complaint only on the direction of the headmaster and that the physical education teacher had not misbehaved with them.

The children were produced before a judicial magistrate where they deposed revealing the truth.

Subsequently, the AWPS Inspector filed the final report in the case before the POCSO Special Court on August 11, stating that the complaint was fake. The court accepted the report and disposed of the case on October 31.

The IGP appreciated the police team for the expeditious inquiry into the case that helped innocent people. He instructed the district police to book the headmaster under the provisions of the POCSO Act for instigating the children to lodge a false complaint.