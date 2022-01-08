Headmaster held for sexually harassing girl student

TIRUNELVELI

08 January 2022 19:28 IST

The headmaster of a government-aided higher secondary school in Thisaiyanvilai has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a girl student.

Police said Christopher Jebakumar, 50, of Yemankulam was a headmaster of a government-aided higher secondary school in Thisaiyanvilai. When he took classes for Plus One students, he allegedly sexually harassed a girl student and reportedly sent obscene messages to her on her mobile phone.

The girl informed her parents about the harassment and they filed a complaint with Thisaiyanvilai police, who registered a case against Christopher Jebakumar under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Even as the police were on the lookout for the accused, the Tirunelveli CSI Diocese, which administers the school, placed Christopher Jebakumar under suspension on December 29 last.

As he went underground to evade his arrest, the Hindu Munnani announced that the school would be closed if the accused was not arrested.

Against this backdrop, Christopher Jebakumar was arrested on Friday.

Further investigations are on.