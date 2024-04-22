Headmaster gets double life term in Sivaganga

April 22, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

A Special Court in Sivaganga district awarded the headmaster of a government school double life term and punishment under various criminal offences, totalling 47 years in prison, after he was found guilty of the charges made by six girl students.

The court directed the head master to pay ₹69,000 fine to be given to the six victims and also awarded a total of ₹29 lakh compensation payable to the victims by the Tamil Nadu government.

Following a complaint from a victim’s grandmother, police had filed a case under POCSO Act. After probe, they arrested the head master identified as Murugan in April 2015.

Special Court judge Sarath Raj, who heard the case, delivered the judgment on Monday.

The court said the government shall provide compensation of ₹7 lakh to a girl, ₹6 lakh to another girl and ₹4 lakh each to the remaining four girls.

Investigation revealed that the head master indulged in sexual offences with the girls.

