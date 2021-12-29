Headmaster booked under POCSO Act

The headmaster of a Government-aided school in Thisayanvilai in the district has been booked for sexually harassing a Plus Two student.

According to police Christober Jeyakumar, headmaster of the school in Kulasegaranvilai, has been accused of having passed lewd comments over the phone to the student.

Based on a complaint from her, Tirunelveli Rural District Police have booked him under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSCO) Act.

The police said that the headmaster, who has been placed under suspension by the school management, was absconding.

Thisayanvilai police are on the lookout for the accused.