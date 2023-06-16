G. Karuppasamy (55), Headmaster of a panchayat union primary school near here was arrested on Friday on charges of sexually harassing a Class IV girl student.
According to police, the headmaster had inappropriately touched the girl on Thursday afternoon. The girl had revealed the incident to her mother after returning home.
ADVERTISEMENT
Based on the mother’s complaint, the Watrap police have arrested the Headmaster under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.
ADVERTISEMENT