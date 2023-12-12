Head to Millet Café in Collectorate for healthy food and snacks

December 12, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

A range of millet-based snacks and food is served to staff and visitors at an affordable cost at the Millet Cafe on the Kanniyakumari district collectorate premises in Nagercoil.

As the ‘Year of Millets’ is being celebrated, the State government had announced that ‘millet café’ would be set up in 37 places across Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, ‘Mathi Millet Café’ has been established here. It is being run by a women self-help group.

Inaugurating the café on Monday in the presence of Mayor R. Mahesh and Collector P.N. Sridhar, Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj suggested that the SHG members should not only serve delicious and nutritious food and snacks made with millets but display the details of the benefits of a millet-based diet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After witnessing and experiencing health issues being caused by fast food, people are switching over to these centuries-old traditional foods that ensure good health. So, the awareness created by the SHG members will attract more people to this café,” he said.

The café serves ‘kezhvaragu’ idli, ‘varagu arisi vegetable biryani,’ ‘saamai kichadi,’ ‘saamai biryani,’ ‘saamai idiyappam,’ ‘saamai kaara puttu,’ ‘thinai pongal,’ ‘kambu murukku,’ etc., between 9.30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on working days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.