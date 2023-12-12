HamberMenu
Head to Millet Café in Collectorate for healthy food and snacks

December 12, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj relishing snacks made from millets after inaugurating the Millet Cafe on the Collectorate premises in Nagercoil on Monday.

Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj relishing snacks made from millets after inaugurating the Millet Cafe on the Collectorate premises in Nagercoil on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A range of millet-based snacks and food is served to staff and visitors at an affordable cost at the Millet Cafe on the Kanniyakumari district collectorate premises in Nagercoil.

 As the ‘Year of Millets’ is being celebrated, the State government had announced that ‘millet café’ would be set up in 37 places across Tamil Nadu. Subsequently, ‘Mathi Millet Café’ has been established here. It is being run by a women self-help group.

 Inaugurating the café on Monday in the presence of Mayor R. Mahesh and Collector P.N. Sridhar, Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj suggested that the SHG members should not only serve delicious and nutritious food and snacks made with millets but display the details of the benefits of a millet-based diet.

 “After witnessing and experiencing health issues being caused by fast food, people are switching over to these centuries-old traditional foods that ensure good health. So, the awareness created by the SHG members will attract more people to this café,” he said.

 The café serves ‘kezhvaragu’ idli, ‘varagu arisi vegetable biryani,’ ‘saamai kichadi,’ ‘saamai biryani,’ ‘saamai idiyappam,’ ‘saamai kaara puttu,’ ‘thinai pongal,’ ‘kambu murukku,’ etc., between 9.30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on working days.

