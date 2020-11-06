Head Constables injured

Madurai
A Special Branch Head Constable, Ramesh Kannan, was injured after another Head Constable, Navaneetha Krishnan, rammed his motorbike against him on Melur Court premises on Friday.
The police said that both Head Constables, batchmates, were injured in the incident and were admitted to the Government hospital in Melur.
The police said that Navaneetha Krishnan was recently transferred from Keezhavalavu police station to Usilampatti. Navaneetha Krishnan had a grudge against Ramesh Kannan that it was the Special Branch HC’s report against him that led to his transfer.
When Ramesh Kannan was talking over his mobile phone sitting on his bike, Navaneetha Krishnan who shouted at him, hit him with his bike. Melur police are investigating.
