Head constable suspended

Special Correspondent NAGERCOIL July 30, 2022 17:58 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 17:58 IST

A head constable of Suchindram police station has been placed under suspension for allegedly issuing fake certificates with the signature of the Inspector of the police station.

 Police sources said Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad received complaints from the public on issue of fake certificates with the signatures of Police Inspectors admitting that the applicant had lost the registered land documents, which is mandatory for getting the land documents afresh from the Department of Registration.

 When the SP ordered inquiry into these complaints, it was found that a few certificates issued by Suchindram Police Station were fake as the Inspector of Police concerned had not affixed his signature in the certificates issued by the police station.

 Subsequent inquiry revealed that head constable Gopal of Suchindram Police Station had reportedly prepared the forged certificates.

 Besides placing under suspension Gopal, the SP has ordered all the police stations in the district to check the genuineness of the certificates issued so far.

