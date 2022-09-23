Head-constable suspended for assisting illicit sand mining

September 23, 2022 20:29 IST

NAGERCOIL

Kanniyakumari district Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad has suspended a head-constable for facilitating illicit sand mining. Sources said head-constable Lingesh, attached to Anjugramam police station, facilitated illegal quarrying of red soil in the area. The matter came to light when red soil-laden mini lorry was seized by the police recently.

 When the illicit sand miners told the police that they were illegally transporting sand with the help of Lingesh, the SP ordered inquiry into the embarrassing charge. As the allegation was found to be true in the preliminary inquiry, the SP placed him under suspension on Friday.

