Head constable killed in wall collapse in Madurai

C. Saravanan

Madurai:

22 December 2021 10:53 IST

Another cop injured with multiple fractures

A police head constable was killed and his colleague injured when a when a portion of a protruding wall collapsed and fell over them at Nelpettai here nearly Wednesday.

Bot the victim C. Saravanan (44) and the injured head constable K. Kannan, who suffered multiple fractures, were attached to Vilakkuthoon police station. They were on night duty patrol on the East Veli Street, when the tragedy occurred.

As they stood outside a pesticide shop, a huge portion of the wall of the balcony on first floor of a dilapidated building crashed at around midnight.

While Saravanan fell down and debris crushed him, Kannan, who was standing near, suffered injuries. Both of them were rescued and rushed to the Government Rajaji hospital where Saravanan was declared brought dead.

After the first aid, Kannan, who had suffered fracture on his hand and leg, was admitted to a private hospital. Commissioner of Police, Prem Anand Sinha, and other senior officials rushed to the spot.

Madurai Collector, S. Aneesh Sekhar, inspected the accident site on Wednesday morning.