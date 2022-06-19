Head Constable injured as private bus knocks him down

A Head Constable attached to Rajapalayam Traffic Wing was hit by a speeding private bus near Old Bus Stand here on Friday morning.

Police said A. Suresh Kumar was regulating traffic standing in the middle of the road near a petrol bunk when a bus that was coming towards the bus stand knocked him down. As the right front wheel came close to running over him, he managed to pull himself out. He sustained injuries on his leg and hands.

After the private bus operator agreed to meet the medical expenditure, no police complaint was lodged. However, after a CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media went viral, Rajapalayam North police registered a case against the bus driver, Muniyaraj, 25, of Vanniyampatti for rash and negligent driving.