Head constable hires henchmen to murder jeweller

February 10, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Madurai

Four murders in a span of one week since January 31 put Madurai city police in a tight spot.

It all started with a jeweller G. Manikandan being hacked to death by a gang on the busy M.K. Puram junction under Jaihindpuram police station limits on the night of January 31.

Soon, three murders followed in quick successions. The city police cracked all the four cases swiftly. But, they were shocked to know that a head constable, Hariharan, was behind murder of the jeweller.

“He employed henchmen to bump off Manikandan after they fell apart in a business dealing,” the police said.

Hariharan had befriended the jeweller over a period and he started to buy jewellery from him and soon their friendship extended to their family members too.

When Manikandan said that investing in 24-carat gold could fetch good profit, Hariharan raised loan and gave over ₹ 5 lakh to Hariharan some time back. The policeman had also joined in the monthly instalment scheme for buying gold.

However, when the loan repayment started to pinch him, Hariharan sought his money back, which the jeweller could not do.

“Showing arrogance, Manikandan had made some comments which wounded Hariharan,” a police officer privy to the investigation, said. At one point of time, he thought of personally taking on Manikandan. However, he feared that it could cost him his job.

It was then the head constable, who was taking care of crime cases, tried to make use of his contacts among criminals.

Manikandan had sought help from ‘Maadu’ Dinesh, who had a murder case pending against him, to engage some of his accomplices to attack Manikandan. Consequently, the jeweller was murdered by a gang of armed men.

“When we picked up some of the accused, they all spilled the beans. Hariharan had handed over money to Dinesh before and after the murder. We have secured video footage of the head constable, in uniform, meeting them at Palanganatham,” the police said.

Besides, the call detail record also proved his involvement, a police officer said.

Though Hariharan claimed that he only asked the crime accused to only inflict injuries on the jeweller, the accused revealed that he had fixed ₹ 50,000 for assaulting and ₹ 4 lakh for murdering Manikandan, the police said.

Hariharan thought that the murder would look like an act of criminals. But, little did he think that Madurai city police would reach him within 24 hours.