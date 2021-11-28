Head constable held for masterminding robbery in Aruppukottai

Aruppukottai

28 November 2021 13:01 IST

The policeman, along with his brother and several others, had robbed an 80-year-old retired Block Development Officer of Rs.4 lakh and 5 sovereigns of gold, police said

A head constable, Elangumaran, attached to the Aruppukottai Town police station, was arrested on Saturday on charges of masterminding a robbery at the house of a retired Block Development Officer, Ganesan, in October.

The police said that along with Elangumaran, his elder brother, Sampath Kumar (50) and five others have been arrested and Rs. 88,000 in cash and over two sovereigns of gold were recovered from them.

A knife and a car used in the robbery have also been seized from the accused.

Four persons barged into the house of Ganesan (80), who was living alone at a house in Lakshmi Nagar, which comes under the Aruppukottai Taluk police station limits, on October 26. The accused threatened him with dire consequences and robbed Rs. 4 lakh and five sovereigns of gold.

District Superintendent of Police, M. Manohar, formed two special teams to nab the accused.

On Friday, a special team of police, led by Kariyapatti Sub-Inspector of Police, P. Ashok Kumar, intercepted a car and the inmates gave contradictory statements when they were questioned. During further interrogation, the accused spilled the beans about the broad daylight robbery.

The police found that Elangumaran had masterminded the robbery after Ganesan’s relative, R. Gopikumar (31), had spoken to him about the huge number of valuables the octogenarian had at his home.

Along with the head constable and his brother and Gopikumar, the accused roped in three persons, already involved in various crimes, Magesh Varma (26), Alex Kumar (38) and Moorthi (33), all from Madurai and a driver, Ajay Saravanan (21).

Consequently, Elangumaran, who was absconding, was arrested on Saturday.

“Gopikumar had incurred huge losses in his business and wanted to make up for his loss. Elangumaran was his friend and the duo hatched the conspiracy for the robbery,” the SP said.

Elangumaran, who had complained of ill-health, was given light duties at the government hospital outpost.

Consequent to his arrest, the head constable was placed under suspension, Mr. Manoharan, said.