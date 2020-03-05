Head constable found hanging at his home near Sivakasi

Sivakasi

05 March 2020 12:44 IST

Tiruthangal police are investigating the case

A head constable, A. Alexander, was found hanging in his house in Sivaji Nagar in Tiruthangal on Thursday morning.

The police said that the head constable, attached to the Sivakasi East police station, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his house. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The reason he took this is yet to be ascertained.

The body has been taken to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi. Tiruthangal police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.