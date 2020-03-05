Madurai

Head constable found hanging at his home near Sivakasi

Tiruthangal police are investigating the case

A head constable, A. Alexander, was found hanging in his house in Sivaji Nagar in Tiruthangal on Thursday morning.

The police said that the head constable, attached to the Sivakasi East police station, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his house. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

The reason he took this is yet to be ascertained.

The body has been taken to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi. Tiruthangal police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2020 12:44:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/head-constable-found-hanging-at-his-home-near-sivakasi/article30988848.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY