ADVERTISEMENT

Head constable found dead in his house

December 11, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A head-constable was found dead in his house on Monday. Police said the head constable Balamurugan, 45, who had been attached to the Thoothukudi North Police Station, was living alone in the police quarters at Terespuram after his wife left for her parents’ home following a quarrel with him a few days ago.

As the house remained locked from inside and foul odour emanated from the house, the neighbours alerted the police, who broke the lock to find the decomposed body of Balamurguan inside. The body was sent to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. Further investigations are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US