Head constable found dead in his house

December 11, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A head-constable was found dead in his house on Monday. Police said the head constable Balamurugan, 45, who had been attached to the Thoothukudi North Police Station, was living alone in the police quarters at Terespuram after his wife left for her parents’ home following a quarrel with him a few days ago.

As the house remained locked from inside and foul odour emanated from the house, the neighbours alerted the police, who broke the lock to find the decomposed body of Balamurguan inside. The body was sent to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. Further investigations are on.

