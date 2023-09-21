ADVERTISEMENT

Head constable dismissed from service in Thoothukudi

September 21, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A head constable, who was arrested in connection with a murder and detained under the Goondas Act, has been dismissed from service.

 According to Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, head constable of Thoothukudi Central Police Station Pon Mariappan, 41, obtained permission from the Sub-Inspector of the station on May 9, 2021 under the pretext of going to hospital for treatment. However, he and Mohan Raj of Muthukrishnapuram murdered Lourdhu Jayaseelan, 43, of Fatima Nagar here the same night.

 Pon Mariappan was placed under suspension after being arrested in connection with the murder and also detained under the Goondas Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A subsequent departmental inquiry revealed that Pon Mariappan, while serving as head constable, had tarnished the image of the Tamil Nadu Police in the eyes of the public. Hence, he was dismissed from service on Thursday, Dr. Balaji Saravanan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US