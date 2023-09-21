HamberMenu
Head constable dismissed from service in Thoothukudi

September 21, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A head constable, who was arrested in connection with a murder and detained under the Goondas Act, has been dismissed from service.

 According to Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, head constable of Thoothukudi Central Police Station Pon Mariappan, 41, obtained permission from the Sub-Inspector of the station on May 9, 2021 under the pretext of going to hospital for treatment. However, he and Mohan Raj of Muthukrishnapuram murdered Lourdhu Jayaseelan, 43, of Fatima Nagar here the same night.

 Pon Mariappan was placed under suspension after being arrested in connection with the murder and also detained under the Goondas Act.

A subsequent departmental inquiry revealed that Pon Mariappan, while serving as head constable, had tarnished the image of the Tamil Nadu Police in the eyes of the public. Hence, he was dismissed from service on Thursday, Dr. Balaji Saravanan said.

