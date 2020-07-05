Head constable dies of infection

A head constable attached to Seithur Rural police station, who was admitted to the COVID-19 ward here, died on Sunday.
Police said the deceased, Ayyanar, who was station writer at Seithur Rural police station in Virudhunagar district, had fever from June 26 and was on leave.
On June 1, he applied for medical leave as the fever did not subside. Subsequently, he underwent a swab test.
With symptoms of COVID-19, he was taken to Sattur government hospital where a COVID-19 special ward was set up for police personnel on July 2.
As his health condition worsened, he was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai the same day. However, he did not respond to treatment, police said.
Seventeen police personnel in Virudhunagar district had been infected with the virus. Three of them had been discharged till date.
