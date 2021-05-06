Head Constable dies, more precautions at police stations

Madurai

06 May 2021 19:14 IST

Fourth policeman from Madurai to succumb to the viral infection since 2020

Head Constable A. Paramasamy, 48, attached to Madurai City Traffic Police died due to COVID at Tirumangalam on Wednesday evening.

He is the fourth police personnel from Madurai City to succumb to the viral infection since 2020 as three Special Sub-Inspectors of Police had died during the first wave.

A 1997-II batch police constable, Paramasamy was admitted to a private hospital in Tirumangalam on April 27 with a complaint of chest congestion. This is the second time he had contracted the infection after having been infected in 2020. He had recently taken the first dose of COVID vaccine.

Precautions

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha said that all those police personnel with serious co-morbidities, pregnant personnel and those who had recently undergone surgeries have been asked to avail themselves of leave as a precautionary measure.

He said that all police personnel had been strictly told to use masks and maintain social distance both in police station and public places. All the police stations were being disinfected regularly and all touch-points in the stations sanitised frequently.

The police personnel were being checked with thermal scanner and pulse oxymeter when they report for duty. “We have instructed our men not to avoid unnecessary meetings,” Mr. Sinha said.

Flying squads

The city police have posted 10 flying squads, two each for five ranges, headed by an Inspector of Police, to implement lockdown restrictions.

The teams will ensure that people do not move without masks and do not crowd, and shops and commercial establishments are kept open only during the permitted hours.

Apart from the local police, the flying squads would also impose fines on the violators.

While the police would ensure free movement of vehicles for essential services and goods, unnecessary movement of people would be curtailed after 12 noon, a police official said.

Traffic police and local police had been deployed at important junctions for vehicle checks.