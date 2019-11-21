Head constable dies in accident

A head constable Sam Premanand, 42, was killed when the two-wheeler on which he was riding hit a barricade on Aruppukottai-Sayalkudi road at Muthuramalingapuram near here on Wednesday night.
The police said that Premanand, attached to the Special Branch at Reddiyapatti police station, was trying to avoid hitting a dog on the highway when he lost control of the motorbike.
The motorbike then hit the barricade that was kept near the Government Higher Secondary School at Muthuramalingapuram at around 7 p.m.
Though, Sam Premanand was sporting a helmet, he sustained injuries on his head.
He was given first aid at the primary health centre at Kalloorani. He was rushed to a private hospital.
But, he died on the way.
