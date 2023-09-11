HamberMenu
Head Constable assaulted at Vadipatti

He was videographying rash riding of bikes by a few persons when he was attacked and his mobile phone snatched; but for this incident, the 66th guru puja of Immanuel Sekaran passes off peacefully in Madurai, says SP

September 11, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Police officials verify documents and check one of the vehicles proceeding to Immanuel Sekaran memorial in Paramakudi, at a special check-post put at Viraghanoor in Madurai on Monday.

Police officials verify documents and check one of the vehicles proceeding to Immanuel Sekaran memorial in Paramakudi, at a special check-post put at Viraghanoor in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Except for a lone incident of assault of a Head Constable in Vadipatti, the 66th guru puja of tyagi Immanuel Sekaran passed off peacefully in Madurai district.

“The event has been, by and large, peaceful except for violations of prohibitory order by some of those proceeding to Paramakudi,” said Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad.

Around 800 vehicles from different districts passed through the check-post put up by Madurai rural district at Viraghanoor. A huge posse of police personnel was deployed at vantage points on the highway and also in sensitive places in the district.

At Vadipatti, Head Constable Sundarapandi was assaulted when he was videographying the rash riding of bikes by few persons. Though a team of police was present there, the accused attacked him and snatched his mobile phone.

The SP said that a case of attempt to murder, assault, preventing the policeman from discharging his duty and robbery would be booked against the accused who have been identified. They would also be booked under provisions of Tamil Nadu (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.

The SP added that three hired vehicles which were intercepted at the check-post were not allowed to proceed towards the memorial of Immanuel Sekaran. Sticks and liquor bottles were also seized from few vehicles.

The police would book cases against some 50 vehicles which flouted the prohibitory order such as sitting atop the vehicle and rash and negligent driving. The movement of all the vehicles have been videographed, he added.

