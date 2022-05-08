He serves free buttermilk to beat the heat

Come summer, almost everyone can vouch that simply drinking water does not suffice ones thirst, especially during the peak season, locally referred to as Agni Natchathiram.

A Good Samaritan, K. K.Rajan, who has his own event management business near Munichalai Post Office has been providing unlimited supply of free buttermilk for more than 15 years.

“Every year, we have our stall for the entire 24 days of “kathiri veyil”. This year we began on May 4 and will go on until May 28,” he says.

Kickstarting sharp at 11.45 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. at least 750 litres of buttermilk is served daily, quenching the thirst of at least 500 people who throng the stall on a daily basis, says Mr Rajan.

The stall attracts mostly auto drivers, especially manual labourers and many elderly people who after drinking their share, take some in bottles or cans without fail, he says.

The buttermilk has a dash of ginger, chilli, curry leaves, coriander, salt and asafoetida which is blended and served topped with chopped raw mangoes.

“There has never been one visitor who left after having one glass of the good old buttermilk. There have even been instances where people have made a U-turn to the stall after spotting it, as there are no such stalls in the nearby surrounding,” he adds.

“Many bless me and request me to keep continuing the good work. There are many regulars who appreciate the taste and my work,” he smiles recounting his experience every day.

He says he never accepts sponsors and feels happy to do the good work out of his pocket, in loving memory of his father, K.S. Krishna who had the habit of keeping a pot of water during summer to quench the thirst of the passersby.

“Though it costs much more than it costed before COVID-19 pandemic, nothing will stop me from keeping up the tradition and the goodness of my father,” he says.

He added that during the two years of COVID-19, he had put up a stall serving ‘kabasura kudineer’.