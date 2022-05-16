He seeks alms to donate for a cause

Pool Pandian with his donation at Dindigul Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Clad in a saffron dhoti and clutching currency notes of ₹500 bunched together, M. Pool Pandian visited the District Collectorate on Monday morning to hand over a donation of ₹10,000 to Collector S. Visakan towards the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to help crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

Hailing from Aalankinaru village in Thoothukudi district, the septuagenarian, who ekes out a living by seeking alms has not refrained from being actively involved in such philanthropic activities since the 1980s.

Speaking to the press, Mr Pandian said this donation by him comes after Chief Minister M. K. Stalin appealed to the public to contribute towards the humanitarian assistance to the people of Sri Lanka.

He added that he collected ₹10,000 in two days soliciting alms around Dindigul for the good cause.

“People in Dindigul were welcoming of the initiative and eagerly donated whatever they could which felt heart-warming. Many lauded my gesture and encouraged me to continue such efforts,” he said.

He said that he had donated ₹50,000 to Madurai Collector S Aneesh Sekhar recently towards the same relief fund benefitting Sri Lankan Tamils.

Mr Pandian also added that he had contributed continuously towards COVID-19 pandemic relief funds to the State government.

He has also planted more than 2,000 trees and has volunteered in cleaning roads in Mumbai during the 1980s until he came down south and sought alms around temples in Rameshwaram, Tiruchendur, Srirangam etc in 2000 to donate for a good cause, he added.

He has even donated money for more than 400 schools in areas including Kanyakumari, and Nagercoil, he added.