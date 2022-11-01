HCL to fund development works in 2 backward unions

Social Welfare Minister P.Geetha Jeevan receiving petition from the public at a ward sabha meeting at Auto Colony in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree look on.

THOOTHUKUDI

Billionaire Shiv Nadar’s information technology giant HCL, through its HCL Foundation, has come forward to fund development works to be carried out in villages under Vilaathikulam and Vilaathikulam Pudur unions.

Secretary for Rural Development P. Amutha who participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Vilvamarathupatti in Vilaathikulam union on Tuesday along with Collector K. Senthil Raj and Vilaathikulam MLA G.V. Markandeyan, informed that Mr. Shiv Nadar’s family was keen on developing the backward villages in the two unions of Thoothukudi district.

Addressing the gram sabha meeting, Ms. Amutha informed that HCL’s Shiv Nadar, who is hailing from Thoothukudi district, had come forward to help education, drinking water, health and economic development of the people from Vilaathikulam and Vilaathikulam Pudur unions.

She urged the heads of the local bodies and officials to inform the public about the amount getting sanctioned for executing development works in their areas, utilize the funds judiciously and try to get more funds for implementing new schemes for the benefit of the public.

“Since we are getting over Rs. 36,000 crore from the Union Government every year for developing infrastructure in rural areas, we should make use of it in the best possible way,” Ms. Amutha said.

She inaugurated the deepening of the K. Thangammalpuram irrigation tank, which is supplying drinking water to the villagers and interacted with the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Programme workers.

Mr. Markandeyan appealed to the Secretary to sanction funds for deepening up to 2 meter all irrigation tanks in the 92 revenue villages in Vilaathikulam taluk with the funding from HCL. “If it is done, all the villages will get good drinking water also,” he noted.

Ministers Anita R. Radhakrishnan and P. Geetha Jeevan participated in the ‘ward sabha’ meetings held in the urban local bodies of the district on Tuesday.

In the meeting organized in Kumarapuram under ward 1 of Tiruchendur municipality, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan participated and received petitions from the public.

In the ward sabha meeting held at Pole Pettai in ward 20 being represented by Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Minister for Social Welfare Geetha Jeevan and Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree participated.

Ms. Geetha said the micro-level grievance redressal meets being organized in the wards of the urban local bodies would bring to light the problems prevailing in the wards so that the officials concerned could address it at the earliest.

Mr. Jegan said the Corporation, in association with the public, had planted over 50,000 tree saplings within the town against the target of planting 5 lakh tree saplings. He appealed to the public to avoid using plastic bags and use only cloth bags.

While gram sabha meetings were held in all 403 village panchayats, the ward sabha meetings were organized in Thoothukudi Corporation, Kovilpatti, Tiruchendur and Kaayalpattinam municipalities and 18 town panchayats in which the ward sabha members participated along with the public.

In Kanniyakumari, District Collector M. Aravind participated in the gram sabha meeting held at Nallur village panchayat under the Agastheeswaram panchayat union while Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj participated in the meeting held at Thenkarai village panchayat under Kurunthancode union.