HCasks people to strictly follow COVID-19 norms

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday observed that the public must understand the importance of following COVID-19 guidelines.

People must strictly adhere to physical distancing norms and wear masks, the court said.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi observed that wearing masks in public places was a must and people should feel that it is like wearing a dress, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Pointing to reports, the judges observed that people were failing to follow the norms and such violations could be seen during weekends, especially in meat stalls. Stringent action must be taken against such violators.

Further, the court said the State government was doing its best in the battle against the pandemic and observed that Tamil Nadu had considerably controlled the death rate. Tamil Nadu was also taking the highest number of tests in the country.

The court appreciated the doctors, para-medical staff, police, sanitary workers and other workers for their efforts during the lockdown.

The court also appreciated the media for creating an awareness.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by K.K. Ramesh of Madurai, who sought a direction to the State government to continuously monitor the COVID-19 situation in the State. The court adjourned the hearing in the case to November 6.