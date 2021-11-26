HC seeks SEC’s response on plea to declare candidates’ criminal cases

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought the response of the State Election Commission (SEC) to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to ensure that the candidates contesting in local body elections declare the criminal cases against them in a published format.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P. Velmurugan sought the response with regard to attaching format C-1, the declaration about criminal cases of the candidates to be published in newspapers and television, along with the nomination form. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till November 29.

The court was hearing the PIL petition filed by advocate B. Ramkumar Adityan of Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district. He said that during the rural local body election held in 2019 and the recent rural local body election for nine districts, the State Election Commission instead of uploading the nomination and affidavit of all the candidates, had only uploaded abstract information about them in a format that was collected from them.

The voter has a right to know the full particulars of the candidates who will represent them. Pursuant to a Supreme Court direction, the Election Commission of India had issued certain directions with regard to declaration of criminal cases against them by the candidates. He said that the direction should be complied with by the State Election Commission too.