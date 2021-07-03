HC modifies punishment imposed on Special Sub-Inspector

Madurai

03 July 2021 20:40 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has modified the punishment awarded to a Special Sub Inspector of Police. The disciplinary action was taken against him after it was said that he took part in a political meeting.

It was hearing a petition filed by M. Manoharan. The petitioner was a Special Sub Inspector of Police in Tirunelveli. When he was the Head Constable at the Pettai police station, disciplinary action was taken against him in 2010. The wife of the petitioner was running a charitable institution. A function was organised with the help of a political party to donate sarees and dhotis to the people of Thenpathu village.

While the petitioner said that he only assisted his wife in the event and was not aware of the fact that it was organised by the political party, the State said that even after coming to know that the political party had organised the event he had delivered a speech.

He was imposed a punishment of reduction in time scale of pay. After a mercy petition was filed by him, it was modified to postponement of increment for one year without cumulative effect. His second mercy petition was rejected. He challenged the order before the court.

Justice V.M. Velumani observed that it was not the case of the authorities that the petitioner arranged the meeting with the political party. The petitioner, who is in uniformed service had participated in the meeting and the inquiry officer held the charges were proved.

Considering all the materials in its entirety, the charges levelled against the petitioner are proved and the same warrants punishment. But considering the nature of the charges, the punishment is modified to postponement of increment for six months without cumulative effect, the judge said.