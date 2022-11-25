HC warns of contempt proceedings against hostile witness Swathi in Gokulraj murder case

November 25, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MADURAI

Swathi, the ‘star witness’ in the 2015 V. Gokulraj murder case, who had turned hostile during the trial, appeared before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday for examination. She maintained that she did not accompany Gokulraj to the temple on the fateful day and knew nothing about the murder.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and N. Anand Venkatesh, which is hearing the batch of appeals preferred against the trial court judgment in the murder case, had directed the appearance of Swathi. “The scourge of witnesses turning hostile is now a regular feature, particularly in sensitive cases,” the court observed, taking note of the fact that Swathi had turned hostile while deposing before the trial court in 2018.

During the course of the hearing, Swathi submitted before the court that she and Gokulraj were classmates, and she was not aware of his family background. CCTV camera footage from the temple captured on the day of the incident were played. However, she maintained that it was not her in the recordings and said the youth looked like Gokulraj. She claimed that she was at home that day.

Subsequently, when an audio clip was played, in which she reportedly stated that some persons had approached Gokulraj and told him that a person named Yuvaraj wanted to meet him and asked her to leave after snatching her mobile phone, she said the voice in the clip was not hers.

The judges said they would take note of her submission and warned of initiating contempt proceedings against her if she continued with such replies. The Bench said it would have to send her voice sample for examination.

Swathi was asked to go through her statement recorded by a magistrate. She said the signature in the statement was hers, but claimed that she had made the statement under police instructions.

When asked how she identified an accused in the case at the identification parade, she claimed that she had acted as per the instructions of the police. When asked if she knew Yuvaraj, the main accused convicted for the murder, she replied that she had heard of him from media reports.

The court also asked if she knew V. Chitra, Gokulraj’s mother, to which she maintained that she did not.

The judges said they would give her another chance on November 30 and adjourned the hearing. The court directed the police to continue providing protection to Swathi and her family members.

The court was hearing a batch of appeals preferred by the 10 convicts in the Gokulraj murder case. A special court in Madurai had convicted them, including S. Yuvaraj, the founder of Theeran Chinnamalai Gounder Peravai, and sentenced them to life imprisonment for the murder of Gokulraj, an engineering graduate belonging to a Scheduled Caste.

Ms. Chitra has separately preferred appeals against the acquittal of five other accused in the case. She has sought capital punishment for all the accused in the case.