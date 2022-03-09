HC wants statute to be revisited to balance rights of landlords and rights of cultivating tenants 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed that it is high time the Tamil Nadu Public Trusts (Regulation of Administration of Agricultural Lands) Act, 1961 was revisited and rights of landlords were balanced with rights of cultivating tenants.

Justice R. Vijayakumar observed that the provisions of the statute were fully loaded in favour of the tenants and some of the landlords were forced to be at the mercy of revenue officials for recovering lease amounts from the tenants.

The judge said as per the Act no public trust could personally cultivate land in excess of 20 acres or lease out land except in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

A separate class of landlords, who were prohibited from cultivation, had been created. The agricultural lands belonging to temples, mutts, mosques, churches and public trusts, and lands belonging to charitable or educational institutions had been brought under the control of the Act, the judge said.

The court was hearing a second appeal preferred by Govindakudy Appakutty Iyer Trust against the judgment of the Principal Sub-Court, Kumbakonam. In 2000, the trust had filed a suit against a few tenants and a sugar mill, seeking a permanent injunction restraining the tenants from taking the entire quantity of sugarcane harvested in the fields owned by it to the sugar mill.

The trust had entered into agricultural lease agreements with many individuals. As per the agreements, the tenants had to cultivate only paddy in the lands and they had to give 25% of the gross produce as rent.

However, the tenants cultivated sugarcane on the lands, and they entered into an agreement with a sugar mill that they would supply the entire harvested sugarcane to the mill.

The trust said the mill was aware of the agreement between the trust and the tenants. There were rent arrears to be paid by the tenants, who said taking into account the water availability, sugarcane was cultivated and it was not objected to. The tenants contended that they were bound to give only paddy as rent as per the lease agreements and not sugarcane.

The District Munsif Court found that the entire expense towards agricultural operations was borne by the sugar mill. There was an obligation to pay 25% of the gross produce and the agreement between the tenants and the sugar mill was in breach of the existing agreements between the trust and the tenants. The trial court decreed the suit as prayed for.

The Principal Sub-Court held that it was a dispute between the landlord and the cultivating tenants and hence the civil court had no jurisdiction to entertain the suit. The decree of the trial court was set aside. The verdict was challenged.

The judge held that the civil court had the jurisdiction to entertain such kinds of suits. Right to collect fair rent was also a right to enjoyment of the property.

The judge set aside the Principal Sub-Court verdict and restored the judgment of the District Munsif Court.