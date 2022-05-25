HC upholds tribunal order in accident case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the compensation amount of ₹26.83 lakh awarded by Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Theni to the family members of a man who died in a road accident involving two motorcycles in 2019.

The court was hearing an appeal preferred by the Oriental Insurance Company challenging the order of compensation passed by the tribunal. The insurance company had claimed that there was contributory negligence.

On January 27, 2019 Chelliah and his wife Pandeeswari were travelling on their motorcycle. They were returning home after purchasing vegetables at the local market. Their motorcycle collided with another motorcycle on the Bodi to Thevaram road at about 5 p.m.

It was said that the other motorcyclist, Saravanakumar, was riding the motorcycle in a rash and negligent manner and collided with Chelliah. In the impact, Chelliah was thrown off the motorcycle and sustained injuries. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.

The tribunal had held that the accident had occurred due to the rash and negligent riding by Saravanakumar. He did not have a valid driving licence. Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Theni ordered a compensation of ₹26.83 lakh.

Justice R.M.T. Teekaa Raman observed that the accident had taken place due to the rash and negligent driving by the person who did not have a valid driving licence. The court upheld the tribunal order and dismissed the appeal filed by the insurance company.