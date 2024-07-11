HC upholds Single Bench order on retired TNSTC official’s pay

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the appeal preferred by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Madurai, against a Single Bench judgment that directed the Corporation to re-fix the pay of a retired Superintendent by adopting 2.57 multiplier/ matrix, taking into account the Seventh Pay Revision.

The issue in the appeal was whether the pay was to be fixed by adopting 2.44 multiplier factor or 2.57 multiplier factor. S. Sampath, retired Superintendent of TNSTC, joined the erstwhile Pandian Roadways Corporation in 1980 as a clerk. He was promoted from the post of Senior Assistant to the post of Superintendent in 2017. His pay was fixed by adopting 2.44 multiplier by in view of a government order.

The fixation of the pay in respect of the TNSTC employees was fixed under two categories. If the employee is a workman he is covered under Section 12(3) settlement of Industrial Disputes Act. If the employee is in a supervisory or managerial cadre he will get the pay as per the government pattern.

The Single Bench came to a conclusion that the TNSTC ought to have fixed the pay by adopting 2.57 multiplier, as he had not been given the benefits under the 2016 wage settlement.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan observed that the Single Bench had arrived at a right conclusion that the employee who had not been provided with the benefits of 2016 wage settlement, would be entitled for the pay fixation by adopting 2.57 multiplier.

The TNSTC should comply with the direction issued by the Single Bench in four weeks, the court said.