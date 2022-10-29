HC upholds life sentence imposed on man for murdering wife

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 29, 2022 20:52 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the life sentence imposed by a trial court on a man for murdering his wife following a quarrel in 2015. The Mahila Court at Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district had sentenced the man to life imprisonment in 2019.

The case of the prosecution is that the appellant Suresh and his wife were married for nine years and they had two children. It was said that he was addicted to alcohol and did not go to work. He also stopped his wife from going to work. The couple quarrelled frequently. On the day of the incident, following a quarrel, he strangled her to death.

A Division Bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and N. Anand Venkatesh observed that the trial court had properly appreciated the oral and documentary evidence and had come to a correct conclusion that the prosecution had made out the case beyond reasonable doubts.

