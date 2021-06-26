HC upholds conviction of man in sexual assault case

Despite stringent laws and punishment, it is shocking and disturbing to note the increase in number of cases where children are sexually assaulted by known persons, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed while upholding the conviction of a man who had sexually assaulted a girl in 2010 in Pudukkottai district.

Justice K. Murali Shankar observed that sexual assault of a girl child is the most heinous, barbaric and savage act. The right of the female child is always at peril. Such a brutal act creates a deep impact in the mind of the child, traumatises her for a long period or her entire life, affecting her physically as well as psychologically, the judge said.

The court was hearing the criminal appeal filed by Mookan alias Murugan of Pudukkottai district against the judgment of the Pudukkottai Mahila Court that sentenced him to 10-year rigorous imprisonment in 2016. He had sexually assaulted the girl near her house while her parents had gone to attend a condolence.

Dismissing the criminal appeal, the judge observed that considering the most deplorable and disgraceful conduct of the man, he deserved stringent punishment. The punishment awarded by the trial court cannot be found fault with. The conviction and sentence imposed by the Pudukkottai Mahila Court is confirmed, the judge said.