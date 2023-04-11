HC upholds conviction in temple idols theft case

April 11, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the conviction and sentence passed against three persons for the theft of idols from Thillaisthanam Arulmigu Girutha Pureeswarar Temple in Thanjavur district.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan observed that the idols were recovered from the accused and the prosecution also proved the case beyond any doubt. Considering the gravity of the offence and the manner in which they committed theft, the petitioners are not entitled to release under the Probation of Offenders Act, the judge observed.

The court was hearing the criminal revision petitions filed in 2015 by Justin, Altrine Prabhu and Dhivakar. The petitioners challenged the 2015 judgment of the II Additional District and Sessions Court in Thanjavur that confirmed the conviction and sentence passed by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Kumbakonam also in 2015. Another accused in the theft case had already undergone the entire period of sentence.

The case of the prosecution is that in 2010 some idols worth ₹ 2.56 lakh were stolen by unknown persons from Thillaisthanam Arulmigu Girutha Pureeswarar Temple. The police registered a case. After completion of the investigation, a final report was filed and the same was taken cognisance by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Kumbakonam against four accused persons.

The trial court sentenced them to undergo three years rigorous imprisonment for the offences punishable under the Indian Penal Code. The accused preferred an appeal before the II Additional District and Sessions court against the trial court judgment.

With the appeal also being dismissed, they preferred the criminal revisions petitions before the High Court.

Confirming the trial court judgement, the High Court dismissed the criminal revision petitions filed by the accused and directed the trial court to issue orders to secure the three accused to serve the remaining period of the sentence.