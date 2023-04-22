HC confirms compensation awarded by Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal

April 22, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MADURAI

A dealer who uses the vehicle or permits someone to use the vehicle for purposes other than enumerated under Rule 41 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules without temporary registration should be considered to be the deemed owner for the purpose of the payment of compensation for the injuries/death arising out of an accident, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The court was hearing a Civil Miscellaneous Appeal preferred by the Managing Director of Sakthi Auto Agencies in Thanjavur, who challenged the order of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal in Thanjavur that awarded compensation of ₹3.27 lakh to the family of one Ramasamy, who was fatally knocked down by a two-wheeler in 2010.

The Tribunal came to the conclusion that on the day of the accident, the dealer was the owner of the vehicle. The dealer, who was in possession of the vehicle, unauthorisedly permitted one Ramesh to ride the vehicle without registration and without an insurance policy in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act and Rules. The Tribunal fixed the liability on the dealer and directed him to pay the compensation. The order was challenged by the dealer.

Justice R. Vijayakumar observed that Section 39 of the Motor Vehicles Act makes it mandatory that no person shall drive any motor vehicle and no owner of a motor vehicle shall cause or permit the vehicle to be driven in any public place unless the vehicle is registered in accordance with the Act.

As per Central Motor Vehicle Rules, though a dealer is exempted from the necessity of registration, he should obtain a Trade Certificate from the registering authority having jurisdiction in the area in which the dealer is doing his business. The dealer has to obtain either the trade certificate for using the vehicle for limited purposes, or should go for temporary registration of the vehicle under Section 43 of the Motor Vehicle Act, if he wants to use the vehicle in a public road, the court observed.

As per Rule 40, the Trade Certificate shall be used only by the person to whom it is issued and the person shall not allow or offer or cause the certificate or the number assigned to be used by any other person. Rule 41 enumerates the purposes for which the Motor Vehicle with Trade Certificate may be used, the court observed.

In the present case, the dealer had permitted the usage of the vehicle in a public road without obtaining any temporary registration and not for the purposes mentioned under Rule 41 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules. The dealer is expected to follow Section 43 of the Motor Vehicles Act and get the vehicle temporarily registered for using the motor vehicle for the purposes other than mentioned under Rule 41 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules. The Tribunal had rightly arrived at the finding that the appellant is the deemed owner of the vehicle and mulcted the liability to pay compensation, the court observed and confirmed the compensation awarded by the Tribunal.