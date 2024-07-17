GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC upholds compensation awarded in case relating to death of taxi driver

The taxi driver was murdered when he was on a trip; in an appeal against the award of compensation, National Insurance Company claimed that the policy covered only accident and not murder

Published - July 17, 2024 08:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the compensation amount awarded by the Commissioner for Employees Compensation/ Deputy Commissioner of Labour, Dindigul, in a case relating to the death of a taxi driver. He was murdered when he was on a trip.

The court was hearing a Civil Miscellaneous Appeal preferred by National Insurance Company against the award passed by the Commissioner for Employees Compensation/ Deputy Commissioner of Labour. The taxi was insured with the insurance company.

It was said that when the driver had gone on a trip in 2014, he was murdered by some unidentified persons. A First Information Report was registered by Ambilikai police in Dindigul district. The insurance company said the policy covered only the claims arising out of an accident and not a murder.

The Commissioner for Employees Compensation, after considering the evidence and the policy of the vehicle, stated that the incident took place in the course of employment and the employer-employee relationship between the deceased and the taxi owner had been established. The official directed the insurance company to pay ₹6.82 lakh compensation. This was challenged.

Justice R. Vijayakumar took note of the fact that a complaint had been lodged by the husband of the taxi owner stating that the taxi and the driver were missing. The complaint was made even before it was made known that the taxi driver had been murdered. The court observed that it would categorically establish the employer-employee relationship between the deceased and the taxi owner. It was evident that the driver had died in the course of his employment.

Referring to Supreme Court and High Court judgments, the court observed that the contention raised by the appellant was not legally sustainable and dismissed the appeal.

