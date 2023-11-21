HC upholds compensation awarded by tribunal

November 21, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the compensation of ₹13.06 lakh awarded by a tribunal to the family of a man who was killed when the two-wheeler he was riding collided with a TNSTC bus in 2017.

The court was hearing an appeal preferred by the TNSTC against the order of the tribunal in Srivilliputtur in Virudhunagar district. The deceased, Murugan, was riding the two-wheeler without wearing a helmet from Srivilliputtur to Madurai. The owner of the vehicle, Perumal, was riding pillion, when the bus hit the two-wheeler. Murugan suffered head injuries and succumbed to his injuries.

Murugan was selling milk for a living. After his death, his family members were finding it difficult to make ends meet. They filed a claim petition before the tribunal. The tribunal fixed the responsibility/ negligence on the part of the bus driver at 70% and on the deceased at 30%. The compensation was fixed at ₹13.06 lakh. Challenging the liability and quantum, the present appeal was filed.

Justice G. Chandrasekharan observed that fixing the responsibility/ negligence on the part of the bus driver at 70% and on the deceased at 30% was appropriate. The tribunal took into consideration all relevant factors and arrived at the total compensation of ₹18.65 lakh and after deducting contributory negligence at 30%, it awarded ₹13.06 lakh to the claimants, the court observed, and dismissed the appeal.