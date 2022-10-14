HC upholds compensation awarded by tribunal 

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the compensation awarded by a tribunal in Thanjavur to the family members of a woman who was killed in a road accident in 2020. The woman was riding pillion on a motorcycle.

The court was hearing a civil miscellaneous appeal preferred by the claimants who sought an enhanced compensation. The woman had sustained serious injuries after the motorcycle hit a roadside stone. She succumbed to the injuries a few days later.

Justice R. Tharani upheld the compensation of ₹7.76 lakh fixed by the tribunal. The court observed that the amount was reasonable. There was nothing sufficient enough to interfere in the order of the tribunal, the court said and dismissed the appeal.