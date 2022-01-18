HC ultimatum on compensation

Taking a serious view of the fact that the State had not yet paid compensation to a man from Tirunelveli district after acquiring his land, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that if it was not paid, the official vehicle of the Tirunelveli Collector and other movable properties in the Collector’s office would be attached.

Justice P.T. Asha observed it was unfortunate that the orders passed as early as 2018 on the undertaking given by the then government advocate had not been complied with. The court said that the Special Tahsildar, Adi-Dravidar Welfare, Cheranmahadevi in Tirunelveli district was directed to report compliance in 2019.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2012 by K.L. Srinivasan. The court observed that the authorities had taken the court for a joy ride. Despite an assurance given to the court that the amount would be paid, the order has not been complied with. The amount is just ₹6.13 lakh, the court said. The hearing was adjourned till January 27.