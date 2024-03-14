HC transfers trial in 2016 murder case to Madurai court

March 14, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has transferred the trial in a 2016 case of murder of a 30-year-old man from Additional District and Sessions Court (PCR) II, Tirunelveli, to Additional (PCR) Court III, Madurai, as witnesses in the case were facing threats in Tirunelveli.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2022 by S. Chinnakannu of Balakrishnapuram in Dindigul district. The petitioner, a government employee belonging to a Scheduled Caste, said his son C. Sivagurunathan, a Field Inspector in the Health Department, was murdered in 2016.

He said his son was in love with Kasturi from Mela Ilanthaikulam in Tirunelveli district, who was working as a nurse at a hospital in Dindigul. The family members of Kasturi opposed the relationship.

On the pretext of initiating marriage talks, Kasturi’s family members invited Sivagurunathan to Tirunelveli. Subsequently, they murdered him. Police had filed the final report and the trial was pending before the Additional District and Sessions Court (PCR) II, Tirunelveli, he said.

The petitioner said the accused, who belonged to an intermediate caste, were intimidating the witnesses in the case. In order to conduct a fair and free trial, the case should be transferred from the Tirunelveli court to the Madurai court.

Justice M. Dhandapani considered the facts and circumstances of the case and the report obtained from the Mahila Court, Tirunelveli, and transferred the case to the Madurai court.