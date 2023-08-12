HC transfers probe into financial fraud case to CB-CID

August 12, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has transferred the investigation into a 2018 financial fraud case to the CB-CID. The court directed Madurai police to hand over the case records to the CB-CID.

Justice P. Dhanbal directed the CB-CID to investigate the case and file the final report as expeditiously as possible and file the status report in six months. The court was hearing a petition filed in 2021 by Vijayalakshmi of Madurai district.

The court took into account that following a complaint a case was registered by the police under various IPC sections against Shobiya, the prime accused in the case. The case of the prosecution is that Shobiya duped several people by making a false representation that she was into fish commission business.

Shobiya told them that if they invested the capital amount would be returned along with higher interest. Several people, including the petitioner, deposited money to the tune of ₹6.5 crore. Shobiya converted the amount to gold ornaments. Later, she was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. However, she managed to come out on bail by using bogus sureties.

The court said though the FIR had been registered in 2018, the investigation was still going on. More than 40 people were cheated by the accused and more than ₹6.5 crore was involved. There was no progress in the investigation and no steps had been taken to recover the pledged jewellery.

The court took into account that the bail granted to Shobiya was cancelled. However, she was still absconding. The newly added accused in the case were also absconding. The court observed that considering the nature of the offence, the amount involved in the case and the progress in the investigation it was appropriate to entrust the investigation to the CB-CID.

