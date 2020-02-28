HC transfers boy missing case to CB-CID

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has transferred the missing case of an advocate’s 17-year-old son to the CB-CID. A Division Bench of Justices T. Raja and B. Pugalendhi ordered a CB-CID probe taking into account that the boy went missing last year.

In his petition, advocate N. Ganesan of Pudukkottai district said that his son, a student of Class 12 went missing from their home on September 4, 2019. He said that his two-wheeler also went missing on that day. He added that his son did not have a mobile phone.

Unable to trace his son, he said that he had lodged a complaint with the police on September 5. However, his son was yet to be traced by the police. He said that his belief in astrology had led him to Coimbatore and on inquiring some hotel owners, they recognised the photo of his son and claimed to have seen him.

The hotel owners told the petitioner that his son had approached them for a job, but they had turned down the request. Though this was informed to the police, they had not made any efforts to look into the case from this angle, he said. He sought a direction to the police to trace his missing son.