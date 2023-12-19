HC to pass orders on ED officer’s bail plea on December 20

December 19, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MADURAI

After hearing elaborate submissions on Tuesday, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court posted a petition seeking bail filed by Enforcement Officer R. Ankit Tiwari for orders on December 20 (Wednesday).

Ankit Tiwari was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe amount.

Justice V. Sivagnanam posted the matter for orders on December 20. The case of the prosecution was that a doctor, Suresh Babu of Dindigul district preferred a complaint against the petitioner on November 30 alleging that the ED Officer contacted him on October 29 and asked him to appear for an inquiry into a case of disproportionate assets.

The complainant alleged that the petitioner had demanded a sum of ₹ 3 crore as bribe to close a pending case against the complainant. Later, the petitioner scaled down the demand to ₹ 51 lakh and wanted the amount by November 1. It was said that the complainant gave a sum of ₹ 20 lakh to the petitioner on November 1 on Natham - Madurai Road. The incident was allegedly recorded on the complainant’s car dash camera.

The petitioner is said to have demanded the balance amount. Not willing to part with any more money, the complainant had preferred a complaint on November 30. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the petitioner. On December 1, a trap proceeding was conducted by the DVAC officials. Subsequently, the petitioner was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The petitioner said that he had not committed any offence as alleged by the prosecution.

During the hearing, the State opposed the bail petition filed by the ED officer and submitted that forensic reports were awaited. It was not known as to how many people were targeted. The higher officials of the Directorate of Enforcement could also have been involved, it was submitted. Senior counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted that DVAC was granted custody of the petitioner to conduct an interrogation. He would not flee and would cooperate in the interrogation, it was submitted.

