HC tells State to pay compensation to man for injuries sustained in police custody

October 14, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to a man who had sustained injuries on his leg when he was in police custody in Ramanathapuram district.

The court was hearing a petition filed by M. Gayathri, who said her husband Muthuramalingam was running a grocery store near Mudukulathur bus stand. She alleged that police foisted false criminal cases against him.

In 2021, she said, her husband was picked up by the police, who booked him in a false case. She said her husband was beaten up in police custody, following which he was taken to Ramanathapuram Government Hospital for treatment.

He was remanded in judicial custody. She said her husband who was lodged in Madurai Central Prison was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment. She had made a representation to the authorities seeking an inquiry into the issue and compensation. Since no action was taken, she filed the present petition.

In a counter affidavit, the police submitted that Muthuramalingam was involved in various criminal cases. He was arrested after he attacked another person. He sustained injuries after he slipped and fell in the restroom, it was submitted.

Justice P. Dhanabal observed that since the police themselves admitted that the injuries were sustained during the course of the custody, the police were responsible for the injuries.

On perusal of records it was clear that the petitioner’s husband sustained injuries when he was in custody, the court observed, and directed the State to pay the compensation of ₹5 lakh to the petitioner’s husband in two months.

As far as departmental action was concerned, it was for the authorities to decide, the court observed.

