HC tells State to consider activist’s plea for ‘zero delay admission system’

Madurai

07 April 2021 21:22 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to consider a representation made by an activist seeking implementation of a ‘zero delay admission system’ in cases of emergency in all government hospitals.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi passed the order on a public interest litigation petition filed by Madurai-based activist A. Veronica Mary. The petitioner said this would significantly reduce the number of deaths.

She said her mother, who suffered from respiratory problems, died following a delay in treatment in Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. Therefore, the system followed in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai, should be implemented in other hospitals.

The petitioner said RGGGH, Chennai, set up a ‘zero delay admission system’ during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure rapid emergency care. As a result, the number of deaths came down.

The State must ensure that quality medical care was provided to all, especially the poor. She also sought a direction to the State to begin work for a pediatric care ward at GRH, Madurai. The case was disposed of with the direction.