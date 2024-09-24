ADVERTISEMENT

HC takes suo motu cognisance of dilapidated condition of GRH buildings

Published - September 24, 2024 09:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of news reports about a portion of the ceiling of a building in Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here coming off. The court directed the GRH Dean to file a report.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and Sunder Mohan observed that the news reports said a portion of the building in GRH was in a dilapidated condition and a portion of the ceiling had come off. The court directed the High Court Registry to issue notice to the Health Secretary, the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services and the GRH Dean.

The court sought response from the officials on the action to be taken to either renovate or reconstruct the buildings which were in a dilapidated condition. The court also directed the GRH Dean to file a report in consultation with Public Works Department officials on the extent of damage and the buildings which were in a dilapidated condition. The court posted the matter for hearing to October 15.

