HC takes serious view of shortage of qualified dialysis technicians in GHs

Taking a serious view of the shortage of qualified dialysis technicians in government hospitals, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Health Secretary to file an affidavit as directed earlier setting out the time that would be taken by the government for filling up of the posts.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by activist C. Anand Raj of Madurai. The petitioner said that there was a shortage of dialysis technicians in Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai and government hospitals in the southern districts, to meet the demand of an increased number of patients. This was affecting the quality of treatment, he said.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice K.R. Shriram and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq observed that the court had directed the Health Secretary to file the affidavit by October 28. It was rather unfortunate that the Health Secretary has chosen not to obey the court directions.

The State submitted that the Secretary was collecting information from the District Collector. The Health Secretary shall file an affidavit in compliance with the court’s order. Failure to file the affidavit shall be viewed as wilful and deliberate disobedience of the orders passed by the court, the court observed.

The court took cognisance of the affidavit submitted by the Director of Medical Education J. Sangumani which indicated that in government hospitals, 15 % to 20 % of Hemodialysis machines were under repair. The court observed that this was quite a large number and directed the Health Secretary to address the issue in the affidavit to be filed.

The affidavit of Dr. Sangumani stated that the process of creation of 624 posts of dialysis technicians were under consideration of the government and it is also the policy decision of the government. The court observed that it was shocked at the statement. The proposal was sent to the government in June 2023 where the total requirement of 624 dialysis technicians was mentioned. Still, 15 months later, the government states that it is under active consideration.

The court observed that it reflected the lack of sensitivity on the part of the officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department. The dialysis technicians were required in government hospitals and it was the people and ultimately the poor who were victims of this apathy on the part of the Health and Family Welfare Department, the court observed and posted the matter for hearing to November 12.

